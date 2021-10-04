Anteck 7th at Cross the Creek Invitational

WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton’s Carah Anteck finished seventh Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational girls cross country 5K at Washington Senior High School.

Anteck finished in 21:40.01.

Neither Wilmington nor East Clinton had complete teams.

Wilmington’s top runner was Kennedy Moore, who placed 41st in 25:02.63, a personal best time, coach Karen Heslop said.

SUMMARY

October 2, 2021

Cross the Creek Invitational

@Washington Court House

Girls 5K Results

Teams

Marysville 35, Hillsboro 123, West Union 125, Circleville 136, North Adams 141, Lynchburg-Clay 161, Waverly 210, Logan Elm 246, McClain 245, Jackson 266, Paint Valley 283, Washington 287, Fairfield 297, Oak Hill 317, Urbana 320, Grove City Christian 386

Individuals

(1) Olivia Hisco, Waverly 20:08.33; (7) Carah Anteck, EC, 21:40.01; (22) Molly Seabaugh, EC, 23:30.24; (41) Kennedy Moore, WIL, 25:02.63 PR; (44) Kaylyn Deaton, EC, 25:04.88; (121) Kenton Deaton, EC, 31:47.49