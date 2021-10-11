CLARENCE WALL

Clarence E. Wall, 86, of Xenia, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born November 7, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Granville Thomas and Irene Mary Grimme Wall.

He was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Church, and retired as a lineman with DP&L in 2002, after 48 years of employment.

He is survived by a son, Douglas (Kim) Wall, Sidney; three daughters, Marty (Michael) Collier, Jamestown, Julie (Tim) McKay, Beavercreek, and Jennifer Foley (Jerry) Fall, Liberty Township; 10 grandchildren, Kelly Wall, Andy Wall, Mark (Sydney) Collier, Becky Collier, Meghan Foley, Colleen (Jack) Schaaf, Liam Foley, Emily Foley, Nicole (James) Barnhart, and Madison McKay; a great-granddaughter, Dorothy Foley; step-grandchildren, Morgan (Evan) Hurley, Molly Fall, Jessa Fall and Jarrett Fall; step great-grandchildren, Emily Barnhart, Sophie Barnhart and Colson Hurley, and a step great-great grandson, Jordan Barnhart; sisters-in-law, Jean (Mike) Mason and Betty Wall; a brother-in-law, Gary Earley; and by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis (Earley) Wall, on May 15, 2004; a daughter, Rebecca Sue Wall; three sisters, Charlotte Karl, Ruth Stingley, and Betty Wilt; and three brothers, George E. Wall, Ralph T. Wall, and Franklin J. Wall.

Clarence will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Private viewing will be held by the family. Graveside service and burial, with Pastor Kenneth Moore and Pastor Bryan Graham officiating, will be held October 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Silvercreek Township Cemetery, Jamestown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Missionary Church, 491 W. Hyde Rd., Yellow Springs, OH 45387, in his memory.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.