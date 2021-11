Judy Ann Vess Salley died Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Friday, November 5 at Franklin Baptist Church, 160 Deardoff Road, Franklin, Ohio, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday. The burial will be in the Miami Valley Memory Gardens. www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com