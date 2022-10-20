David Lee Pigg, 59, of Midland, Ohio, passed away on October 11, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was the beloved brother of James (Dixie) Pigg, Michael Pigg, Barbara Prater, Joseph (Melissa) Pigg, and Catherine Pattan; loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews; and son of the late Robert Pigg. David is also survived by his two faithful companions, Scout and Rock.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home-Blanchester. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with military honors.

To leave the family a note of condolence, please visit, www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.