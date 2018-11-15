Grandmothers arraigned in Pike County case

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Two of the six people who were arrested in the massacre of eight family members in Pike County in 2016 had their first court appearance Thursday.

Fredericka Wagner, 76, of Lucasville, and Rita Newcomb, 65, of South Webster, were arraigned in Pike County Common Pleas Court before Judge Randy Deering.

Bail was set at $50,000 for Newcomb and $100,000 for Wagner, each with 10 percent cash.

They are charged with felony obstruction of justice and perjury.

Both suspects posted bond, and will be on house arrest with no contact with family members in the case.

Newcomb is the mother of Angela Wagner, while Wagner is the mother of George “Billy” Wagner III. Both Wagner and Newcomb are the grandmothers of George Wagner IV and Edward Wagner. The four Wagners are facing the death penalty for the murders of eight members of the Rhoden Family.

According to Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk’s office, no court date has been set for the other four suspects. He noted they are awaiting the arrival of George Wagner III, who was arrested near Lexington, Ky. He waived his hearing for extradition and will be transported to Ohio.