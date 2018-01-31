Price of electric supply to fall in new Clinton County aggregation contract

WILMINGTON — A new and lower electric rate will go into effect on April meter reads for Clinton County households that take part in the county aggregation program.

The new pricing for aggregated electric supply is approximately 4.9 cents per kilowatt-hour (to be precise, 4.879 cents per kWh). That compares to the current 6.45 cents rate in the existing aggregation contract that expires this spring.

The new aggregated electric supply price will be locked in for three years. The new agreement is with AEP Energy, which also is the supplier in the existing aggregation contract.

Bill Bradish, account manager with Palmer Energy Company which assists Clinton County with renegotiating electric aggregation rates, met Wednesday with Clinton County commissioners.

In about three weeks, a letter from AEP Energy will arrive in the U.S. mail. The letters, called opt-out letters, will explain about the new contract. If recipients want to participate, they don’t have to respond to the mailing, said Bradish.

If, however, they don’t want to participate in the new electric aggregation agreement, they need to send the form back indicating they “opt out” of the agreement by making a check mark in an opt-out box, Bradish said. Of course, those households opting out still must have an electric supplier, in addition to their electric delivery company.

Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed said Wednesday he wanted to make sure the word gets out to the public that though there are many other electric suppliers, the members of an aggregated buying group are in a stronger position to save money and receive better terms than is someone who buys individually.

To review offers from alternate suppliers, visit the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s “Energy Choice Ohio” website at energychoice.ohio.gov .

Bradish said there is no early termination fee under the new electric aggregation contract.

The Clinton County electric aggregation program includes households in Wilmington, Port William, Midland and all the unincorporated areas in the county’s townships, Bradish said.

Last October, Bradish said there were “just shy” of 5,000 participants in the county electric aggregation program.

The electric aggregation program here started in 2013.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

