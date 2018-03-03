UPDATED: Body found in field identified as Clermont County man

HILLSBORO — A body found Wednesday in a New Market field was identified Friday as Dakota Spurlock, 24, from Clermont County, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

An investigation continued into the weekend as authorities tracked down leads on Spurlock’s death, which authorities said was caused by a single gunshot wound to the chest prior to him being dumped in a field on Davidson Road near New Market.

As previously reported, a local farmer discovered Spurlock’s body Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Highland County Coroner Dr. Jeff Beery said the body was located in a thicketed area on the edge of the field.

Barrera said investigators are “pretty confident” Spurlock was shot prior to being placed in the field.

Online court records in Clermont, Hamilton and Montgomery County show Spurlock had an extensive criminal record, including repeated drug crimes and firearm violations. A Facebook page appearing to belong to Spurlock shows him and others in multiple photos holding guns and wads of cash.

When asked if there is suspicion that Spurlock’s death was drug-related, Barrera said he couldn’t say for sure.

“At this point, I don’t really know,” he said, adding that Highland County detectives are working with authorities in Clermont County to identify suspects.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.

To leave an anonymous tip, text HCSHERIFF and your tip to TIP411 (847411), or visit www.highlandcoso.com.

Anonymous tips can also be sent using the free tip411 app available in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Spurlock

Court records show victim had lengthy criminal history