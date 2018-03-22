7 sentenced in Clinton County Common Pleas Court for possessing drugs

WILMINGTON — Drug possession was among the convictions for which seven people recently were sentenced in the Clinton County Common Pleas Courtroom.

• Thomas D. Johnson, 49, of Wilmington, found guilty in 2016 of possessing cocaine, had his community control sanctions revoked this month and was sent to state prison. He received time credit of 77 days already served on the case, with the time credit to go toward a six-month prison term.

• Charles W. Pennington, 35, of Greenfield, found guilty in 2016 of breaking and entering, had his community control sanctions revoked this month and was transported to state prison. He was granted time credit of 31 days already spent in custody on the case, with the time credit going toward a nine-month prison term. He also must pay court costs, make $180 in restitution to a victim, and pay a fee for public defender representation.

• Evan M. Hollingsworth, 30, of Blanchester, found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs and of operating a vehicle under the influence, received a six-month suspended jail sentence and was placed on community control sanctions for two years. He also had his driver’s license suspended for a year, was fined $375, and he must pay court costs plus pay the fee for public defender representation. He was granted 65 days of credit for time already spent in the county jail on the case.

• Nichole M. Lucas, 39, of Blanchester, found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, was placed under community controls for a two-year term, with participation in the STAR Community Justice Center facility’s residential programming a requirement. She also received a suspended six-month jail term, with credit granted for 10 days already served in jail on the case, and she must pay court costs and the fee for being represented by the public defender.

• Robert Dale McKinney Jr., 29, of Lynchburg, found guilty of having a weapon while under disability, received a suspended six-month jail term and was put on community controls for a two-year term. He was granted four days of time credit for four days already spent in jail. He must pay court costs and the fee for being represented by the public defender.

• Curtis James Dixon, 37, of Wilmington, found guilty of having a weapon while under disability, was put on a two-year term of community controls, and must pay court costs and the fee for being represented by the public defender. He also was ordered to forfeit the $1,912 that law enforcement seized from him in the case. He officially received a six-month jail term, but has already spent 211 days in jail on the case.

• Bret R. Swisher, 43, of Hillsboro, found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, received a suspended six-month jail term and was put on community controls for two years. He must pay court costs, pay the fee for being represented by the public defender, and pay a $500 fine to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. He was granted credit for already serving five days in jail on the case. Nine days after the sentencing hearing, a motion to revoke his community controls was filed and the hearing on the motion is scheduled for next week.

• Alex A. Sortwell, 28, of Covington, Kentucky, found guilty by a jury of theft, received a suspended 180-day jail term and put on community controls for five years. He is ordered to pay restitution to a victim in the amount of $4,635, as well as paying court costs. He was granted credit for eight days in jail.

• Joshua J. Dettwiller, 26, of Hillsboro, found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, received a nine-month prison term. He must pay court costs and the public defender fee. He was granted time credit for 57 days he spent in custody on the case.

• Cori A. Moore, 22, of Lebanon, Ohio, found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, received a suspended six-month jail term and put on community controls for two years. The defendant must pay court costs plus the public defender fee. And the defendant was granted seven days credit for time spent in jail.

• Robert B. Culver, 36, of Cincinnati, found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, received a suspended six-month jail term and put on community controls for one year. He got time credit for two days in jail. He must pay court costs and the public defender fee.

