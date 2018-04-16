Farewell to Sabina Church of Christ’s house of worship from long ago

SABINA — A familiar church building, dedicated in January 1880, is getting knocked down on Washington Street (U.S. 22/S.R. 3) in town.

Over the generations, there have been four major additions to the 138-year-old original building.

In a recent mayor’s report to village council, Sabina Mayor Dean Hawk said the church building had been the church home for seven generations of Sabina people.

“There have been celebrations of births, weddings and funerals. Hundreds of young men and women have gone off to war and most have come back. The Sabina Church of Christ congregation has moved on to a magnificent new facility with space and features only dreamed about before,” Hawk stated.

The demolition clears the way for construction of a Dollar General store.

The congregation’s new location is at 185 S. College St.in Sabina. They moved to the new facility in November 2017.

The Sabina Church of Christ congregation dates back to 1840.

After demolition, site cleanup will begin at the Washington Street spot where the Sabina Church of Christ building stood for 138 years. Pictured is flattening of the facility that occurred Monday.

