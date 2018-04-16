Incorporating part of Dakins Chapel Road into Sabina continues to advance

WILMINGTON — A hearing was held Monday by the county commissioners as part of the process for Sabina to incorporate a section of Dakins Chapel Road into the village.

One Sabina-area resident attended the hearing, but his only question was why the proposal does not annex more of the roadway into the village. He suggested the roadway annexation reach Burnett Road.

Village officials previously prepared a petition to the county, as they sought to bring into the village a segment of Dakins Chapel Road — which is a county road — and thereby gain the authority to reduce the speed limit there.

The plan is to reduce the speed limit along the newly incorporated stretch of road from the current 55 mph to 35 mph for safety reasons.

At a Sabina Village Council meeting last fall, Brian Floyd, a resident along the stretch of Dakins Chapel Road that’s in question, said of the traffic, “They fly up and down that road. From Corner Pizza on, they’re going more than 55 mph half the time.”

Floyd said he has two small children who play in the front yard a lot.

On Monday, Clinton County Commissioners President Patrick Haley suggested that legal counsel clean up the language regarding right-of-way in the proposal, but the annexation is expected to proceed.

The switch will mean the Village of Sabina will have to pay for repaving and maintaining that stretch of Dakins Chapel Road, as well as clearing it of snow in the winter.

Sabina Village Councilman Mike Walls attended the hearing, representing the village.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Prior to the hearing on Dakins Chapel Road, Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed, left, and Clinton County Deputy Engineer Adam Fricke review a map of the area. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_DSCF6104.jpg Prior to the hearing on Dakins Chapel Road, Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed, left, and Clinton County Deputy Engineer Adam Fricke review a map of the area. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal