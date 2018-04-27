Property tax issues, liquor questions on May 8 ballot in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — There are two proposed new taxes, two tax levy renewals, plus liquor permit questions for two businesses on the primary election ballots in Clinton County.

An election preview article concerning the proposed 0.25 percent earnings tax for Clinton-Massie Local Schools was published April 12, while the remaining tax issues and the liquor questions will be spotlighted in this report.

Voters in Richland Township, including those within the village of Sabina, are being asked to consider a new 1-mill, five-year levy for cemetery purposes.

This levy would enable the development of a seven-acre field adjacent to the back of the Sabina Cemetery, said Richland Township Trustee Rick Grove. The existing cemetery is rapidly running out of space, and adding the adjoining seven acres will mean the community will have an active cemetery for decades to come, he said.

The township already owns the “wide open field,” but funds are needed to build roadways and for laying out plots, said Grove. The board of trustees was looking ahead when it acquired the land a few years ago, he added.

An existing cemetery levy is based on 1986 property valuations and doesn’t bring in enough money to develop the field into cemetery grounds, said Grove. The field was tiled a few years ago to make sure it drains well, he said.

Being adjacent, the field will “blend in perfectly” with the existing Sabina Cemetery, said Grove.

The levy would cost the owners of a $100,000 residence an estimated $35 a year in property tax, according to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office. For the owners of a $40,000 residence, the levy would cost an estimated $14 a year. The levy is estimated to annually generate $63,981, the auditor’s office stated.

Voters in the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire & Rescue District are being asked to renew a 4-mills, five-year levy for fire protection and EMS services.

If passed, the renewal levy will continue to supply funding for the following, said joint fire district spokesperson Chris Collett. Funded would be “quality and reliable fire protection and EMS services, fire and EMS vehicles and equipment, 24-hour EMTs on staff, and fire and EMS supplies,” Collett said.

In 2016, the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire & Rescue District carried 0ut 650 EMS and fire runs. Last year, that increased to 850 runs, according to Collett.

The 4-mills renewal levy is estimated to generate $411,000 annually, Collett said.

Voters in Sabina are being asked to renew a 1.4-mills, five-year levy for the purpose of paying current expenses.

Sabina Mayor Dean K. Hawk said the levy is “definitely needed” for funding village expenditures. He emphasized the levy is a renewal, and hence will not increase taxes.

Voters in Adams Township’s Precinct A are being asked to consider two local liquor options, both for Amanda George LLC doing business as A & G Farms, which is in the business of operating a bed-and-breakfast located at 4110 U.S. 22/S.R. 3 west of Wilmington.

Question 1 asks whether the sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor be permitted at this business. And question 2 asks whether Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor be permitted between 10 a.m. and midnight by the bed-and-breakfast.

Voters in the 4-A Ward of the city of Wilmington are being asked whether Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor be permitted from 10 a.m. to midnight by Fiesta Veracruz. Fiesta Veracruz is a restaurant located at 37 West Locust Street in downtown Wilmington.

Levy would extend Sabina Cemetery grounds