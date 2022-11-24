Wilmington provider joins Kettering Physician Network

DAYTON, Ohio – The Kettering Physician Network recently welcomed a new provider in Wilmington.

Mindy Kahlhamer, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Health Primary Care, a service of Soin Medical Center, in Wilmington. Mindy specializes in family medicine.

She earned her Master of Science Nursing from the Family Nurse Practitioner program and completed her undergraduate studies at Ohio University.

Mindy’s office is at 222 W. Main St., Wilmington. For more information call (937) 382-0918 or visit ketteringhealth.org/medicalgroup