Chamberlain introduced to commissioners

This week the Clinton County commissioners met Colleen Chamberlain, who is the new director of the Mental Health Recovery Services (MHRS) for Warren & Clinton Counties. For the commissioners appointment, Chamberlain was accompanied by MHRS Board of Directors Chairperson Ken Houghtaling of Wilmington. Other Clinton Countians who are on the MHRS Board include Vice Chair Marsha Wagstaff of Wilmington, Dwayne Gross of Clarksville, Rachel Sams of Wilmington, Tina Fischer of Blanchester and Kristin Taulbee of New Vienna. From left in the photo are County Commissioner Kerry Steed, Ken Houghtaling, Colleen Chamberlain, and County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty.

This week the Clinton County commissioners met Colleen Chamberlain, who is the new director of the Mental Health Recovery Services (MHRS) for Warren & Clinton Counties. For the commissioners appointment, Chamberlain was accompanied by MHRS Board of Directors Chairperson Ken Houghtaling of Wilmington. Other Clinton Countians who are on the MHRS Board include Vice Chair Marsha Wagstaff of Wilmington, Dwayne Gross of Clarksville, Rachel Sams of Wilmington, Tina Fischer of Blanchester and Kristin Taulbee of New Vienna. From left in the photo are County Commissioner Kerry Steed, Ken Houghtaling, Colleen Chamberlain, and County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_mhrs.jpg This week the Clinton County commissioners met Colleen Chamberlain, who is the new director of the Mental Health Recovery Services (MHRS) for Warren & Clinton Counties. For the commissioners appointment, Chamberlain was accompanied by MHRS Board of Directors Chairperson Ken Houghtaling of Wilmington. Other Clinton Countians who are on the MHRS Board include Vice Chair Marsha Wagstaff of Wilmington, Dwayne Gross of Clarksville, Rachel Sams of Wilmington, Tina Fischer of Blanchester and Kristin Taulbee of New Vienna. From left in the photo are County Commissioner Kerry Steed, Ken Houghtaling, Colleen Chamberlain, and County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal