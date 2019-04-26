Sugartree Ministries and Pennant Molding Company recognized by United Way of Clinton County

UNION TOWNSHIP — At the United Way of Clinton County 2019 recognition banquet on Friday, a recovering addict spoke about how he has been impacted by Sugartree Ministries in Wilmington which received the Agency Spotlight plaque.

Special guest Jason Hollingsworth said he has gone to Sugartree Ministry Center for several years, and that sometimes the street ministry facility was where he ate the only meal he had for the day.

They never gave up hope on him, he said, and they were there, opening up their doors.

After using drugs for years and overdosing twice in the same day, he said he decided that it was time he woke up and had a different purpose in life. He acknowledged he got tired of doing the same thing over and over.

When Hollingsworth said Friday he was “183 days sober,” there was loud and prolonged applause. He then added that given how bad it was, he never thought staying sober for six months would happen for him.

He recently led a meeting at Sugartree Ministry Center for people with an addiction, and attendees came up afterward and said he is an inspiration to them.

“Helping other people does make me feel good, makes me strive for another day,” he said.

Hollingsworth said he knows if he can be sober, then “there are a lot of people out there that can do it.”

“I just want to help people now; it wasn’t a good road (I was on),” he said.

At the end of his talk, Jason received a standing ovation from those assembled for the event at McCoy’s Banquet Hall.

Sugartree Ministries Director Lee Sandlin spoke prior to Hollingsworth, and said that Sugartree Ministries doesn’t just minister to a person’s need but has a more comprehensive mission to minister to the person.

Sugartree Ministries has a goal to not only help a broken person become whole, but to have them be prepared to give back once they are intact in one piece.

With an audience of United Way supporters and board members, Sandlin concluded his remarks on the power that comes with “being united.”

In the other award presented at the luncheon, Pennant Molding Company in Sabina was accorded recognition with a United Partnership Award.

In presenting the award to Pennant Molding Company Plant Manager Kathy Rupp, United Way of Clinton County Outreach Coordinator Rhonda Earley spoke of visiting the facility and being very impressed by everybody there and the willingness of employees to donate to United Way.

During lunch, United Way of Clinton County President/CEO Amanda Harrison gave a Year in Review report.

The 2019 banquet sponsors are ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), TimberTech, and UPS (United Parcel Service).

The 2019 United Way of Clinton County officers are President Cheryl Roberts, Treasurer Jennifer Wood, Vice President Terri Barton and Secretary Pam Stephens, and the other board members are Eric Guindon, Candace Frump, Cathy Marsh, Jermaine Isaac, Toni Evans, Amy Wildermuth, Renee Walker and Mandy Platt.

In the center foreground, Jason Hollingsworth gives an inspiring talk about the role Sugartree Ministries is playing in his recovery from addiction. In the background from left are United Way of Clinton County President/CEO Amanda Harrison and Sugartree Ministries Director Lee Sandlin. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_jason.jpg In the center foreground, Jason Hollingsworth gives an inspiring talk about the role Sugartree Ministries is playing in his recovery from addiction. In the background from left are United Way of Clinton County President/CEO Amanda Harrison and Sugartree Ministries Director Lee Sandlin. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Pennant Molding Company in Sabina is recognized Friday with a United Partnership Award. From left are United Way of Clinton County Outreach Coordinator Rhonda Earley and Pennant Molding Company Plant Manager Kathy Rupp. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_rupp.jpg Pennant Molding Company in Sabina is recognized Friday with a United Partnership Award. From left are United Way of Clinton County Outreach Coordinator Rhonda Earley and Pennant Molding Company Plant Manager Kathy Rupp. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal