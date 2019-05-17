‘Oh, the places you’ll go!’ Preschoolers enjoy graduation

It’s that time of year — commencement ceremonies for college, high school and, yes, preschool milestones. Pictured are afternoon preschool students of Sabina Elementary teacher Joan Arnold. They are moving on in their education, some to kindergarten and others to another year of preschool if they won’t be old enough for kindergarten in August. Certificates were handed out to the children after they walked across a small bridge that had steps. Afterward, punch and cookies were provided for the occasion.

When you’re this young, knowing somebody for just a year seems like a long time. But the hugs among these Sabina Elementary School preschool children weren’t spontaneous — there was music playing that included instructions to follow. From left are Isaac, Cooper, Sophia, and Alyssa.