Wilmington resident goes to Ohio Reformatory For Women

WILMINGTON — Failing to report to supervision staff for several months, plus a falsification conviction, have combined to send a local woman to the Ohio Reformatory For Women — a prison term that had been “reserved” at her original sentencing hearing where she received non-prison sanctions.

Because of what he called “these significant and major violations of community control,” Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck has now imposed the full 11-month prison term that originally was set aside in reserve as a possible penalty for Dorothy N. Mann, 46, of Wilmington, if she didn’t remain of good behavior.

After her original conviction for fifth-degree felony theft, the defendant was placed on a two-year term of community controls under the intense supervision, prison-diversion plan.

One of the community control sanctions spelled out for Mann was to pay restitution of $1,001 to the victim, who in the eyes of the law is an elderly person. She still is required to pay all restitution.

Earlier this year, the defendant was found guilty of falsification. According to a Wilmington police report, she was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic offense when she gave false information regarding her name and Social Security number.

At a court hearing in January 2019, Rudduck denied Mann’s request to be admitted into the local You-Turn Recovery Drug Court but he did advise her she could re-apply after she successfully completed the STAR Community Justice Center program.

She was transported to the STAR facility in Franklin Furnace, Ohio this year on Jan. 16 but was medically released from there on Jan. 27. After that, she reported once to her supervision officer in Clinton County but then went five months when she failed to report.

When community controls were revoked and the prison term ordered, credit was granted to the defendant for 113 days already spent in custody.

At an unrelated court hearing, Charles J. Tyas, 42, formerly of Sabina and now of Cleveland, who was originally convicted here of tampering with evidence, had his term of community controls extended to July 2020.

Court papers state he did not report to the supervision department for 2½ years until he was apprehended in June 2019.

In deciding not to revoke community control but instead give Tyas a longer sanction, Rudduck noted the defendant had incurred no additional criminal charges while going unsupervised and that he is employed in Cleveland.

The defendant did spend 28 days in jail after he was apprehended and before being released from custody at the hearing where his community controls were extended.

And Jeremiah L. Sova, 34, of Greenfield, convicted of illegal conveyance of drugs in Clinton County and in a separate case of improper handling of a firearm, was put on a two-year term of community controls. He received a suspended six-month jail term, with credit for two days served. He must pay all court costs.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Mann https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_mann_p.jpg Mann