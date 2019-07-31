Thackston retires from county office

Joyce Thackston, center, retired Wednesday, July 31 from the Clinton County Title Office located on East Sugartree Street in Wilmington. The Title Office is a division of the Clinton County Clerk of Courts Office. In the photograph Thackston is accompanied by former Clinton County Clerk of Courts Joann Chamberlin, left, who hired Thackston, and current Clinton County Clerk of Courts Cynthia “Cindy” R. Bailey, right. Clinton County commissioners presented Thackston with a formal proclamation Wednesday. Prior to the Title Office, Thackston worked at another place the general public visits — the Clinton County Historical Society.

Joyce Thackston, center, retired Wednesday, July 31 from the Clinton County Title Office located on East Sugartree Street in Wilmington. The Title Office is a division of the Clinton County Clerk of Courts Office. In the photograph Thackston is accompanied by former Clinton County Clerk of Courts Joann Chamberlin, left, who hired Thackston, and current Clinton County Clerk of Courts Cynthia “Cindy” R. Bailey, right. Clinton County commissioners presented Thackston with a formal proclamation Wednesday. Prior to the Title Office, Thackston worked at another place the general public visits — the Clinton County Historical Society. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_thackston_p.jpg Joyce Thackston, center, retired Wednesday, July 31 from the Clinton County Title Office located on East Sugartree Street in Wilmington. The Title Office is a division of the Clinton County Clerk of Courts Office. In the photograph Thackston is accompanied by former Clinton County Clerk of Courts Joann Chamberlin, left, who hired Thackston, and current Clinton County Clerk of Courts Cynthia “Cindy” R. Bailey, right. Clinton County commissioners presented Thackston with a formal proclamation Wednesday. Prior to the Title Office, Thackston worked at another place the general public visits — the Clinton County Historical Society. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal