Clarksville woman receives 2-year prison term in meth case

WILMINGTON — With prison mandated for the conviction, the question that remained was the length of the imprisonment, and prosecution, defense counsel and the judge all agreed the minimum two-year term is appropriate.

Deborah L. Rorick, 58, of the Clarksville area, pled guilty to aggravated possession of methamphetamine, which was the sole count in the indictment.

“Defendant was very cooperative and honest with the authorities. Defendant’s brother, who is now deceased, was involved in the drugs being in her residence,” stated Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck in his written sentencing entry.

The offense is classified as a second-degree felony, and carries a required 2 to 8 year prison term.

In addition to the mandatory sentence of prison, a period of supervision by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority after release from prison is mandatory in the case.

The activity occurred on a date in early December 2018.

Rorick was granted credit for 22 days she spent in the Clinton County Jail.

At other recent sentencing hearings:

• Andre D. Arrington, 35, of Wilmington, who was convicted of felony domestic violence (F4), received a suspended six-month jail term and must pay all court costs. He was placed on community control sanctions for two years. The defendant was granted time credit for 88 days already served in custody.

• Phillip R. Sholler Jr., 43, of the Wilmington area, who was convicted of passing bad checks (F5), was given a six-month term of incarceration, to be served in prison concurrently with prison sentences from Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren and Butler Counties. He also must pay $5,156 restitution to a Blanchester business. The defendant was granted time credit of 32 days already spent in incarceration.

• Nichole Bush, 25, of the Martinsville area, who was convicted of forgery (F5), received a suspended six-month jail term and was placed on a one-year term of community controls. She must pay $319 in restitution, plus all court costs. She was granted credit for three days served in custody.

• Steven D. Faulkner, 47, of the Bowersville area (Greene County), who was convicted in Clinton County of possessing a weapon while under disability (F3) and with twice failing to appear in court (each an F4), received a suspended six-month jail term after serving 56 days in jail. The defendant was placed on community controls for two years.

• Elizabeth Schmitz, 21, of Washington Court House, who originally was convicted of possessing heroin (F5), had her community control term revoked. Then she was given a 10-month term of incarceration to be served at the Clinton County Jail. She was granted credit for 277 days already spent in custody. The defendant also must pay all the court costs.

• Danielle R. Balsley, 27, of the Sidney, Ohio area, who was convicted of complicity in a breaking-and-entering (F5), had the status of intervention in lieu of conviction revoked due to a violation. She then received a six-month jail term (with credit for 24 days already served) and will be required to complete the STAR Community Justice Center program. Her term of community controls is set at two years.

Originally, when her intervention in lieu of conviction was granted, all criminal proceedings against Balsley were stayed, and she began an 18-month rehabilitation period prior to revocation.

• Nicholas J. Newman, 33, of Otway, Ohio, who was convicted of aggravated possession of drugs (F5) and two counts of failing to appear in court (each an F4), received a nine-month prison term to be served concurrently with all other cases and counties. He must pay all his court costs, and the contraband is forfeited. The defendant was granted credit for 96 days in custody.

• Annie L. Ross, 51, of Mount Orab, who was convicted of aggravated possession of drugs, received a suspended six-month jail term while being placed on a two-year term of community controls. She must pay all court costs and forfeit the contraband in question. She was granted credit for two days she spent in jail.

