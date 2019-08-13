Blaze strikes home on Wisbey Road north of Blanchester

A home on Wisbey Road north of Blanchester is extensively damaged after a Tuesday afternoon blaze.

The two residents and their pet dog are not injured, but Ronnie Dunn who lived there with his wife does not believe two parakeets and two little cats are as fortunate.

Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District & EMS Chief Bob Wysong, upon arriving at the site, saw heavy smoke and heavy fire but nothing coming through the roof yet.

Wysong said due to the way the house is constructed, it’s hard to get to the upper part of the attic area and the upstairs.

Firefighters from five local departments had to battle mid-August afternoon heat as well as the flames. A number of them were overcome by the heat, Wysong said, adding, “I’ve got extra units in here for that.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Mr. Dunn said the fire was first seen occurring in the laundry room. He tried to suppress it with a fire extinguisher, but it was too far along, he said.

He and his wife have lived there about four years. Two older grandchildren were planning to come there to live and attend Clinton-Massie schools.

At the scene, Mr. Dunn said he thinks they’ve lost virtually all they own. They do have renters insurance, he said.

“I’ll say it’s a sad day,” said Dunn.

Providing mutual aid to Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District & EMS were the Wilmington Fire Department & EMS, the Blanchester Marion Township Fire District, the Chester Township Fire & EMS, and the Jefferson Township Fire Department.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

