Blanchester man receives prison term for assaulting police officer

WILMINGTON — A Blanchester man has received a 12-month prison term for an assault upon a police officer.

Jeffrey W. Holybee Jr., 29, of Blanchester, has “a lengthy criminal history from multiple states including several offenses of violence,” stated Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck in sentencing paperwork.

Moreover, the defendant has repeatedly failed to report on probation when given an opportunity to change his lifestyle, the judge added.

“This offense was an unprovoked, sudden attack of a police officer,” wrote Rudduck.

In December 2018 Blanchester Police Cpl. James Beckelhymer was dispatched to a residence in regard to a reported suicidal person, according to an affidavit.

“The officer entered the residence from an inner garage door and into a narrow hallway and called for Mr. Holybee. Mr. Holybee then came around the corner, five to 10 feet ahead of the Officer Beckelhymer and charged toward him, not speaking, and began to swing a punch,” states the affidavit.

Beckelhymer received a punch above the left eyebrow. The defendant reportedly continued throwing punches on the sides of the officer. The officer radioed for assistance and began punching the side of Holybee and then performed a takedown.

“Mr. Holybee began kicking the officer deliberately and multiple times in the lower back and began verbally threatening to kill the officer,” adds the affidavit by a fellow BPD officer. The defendant was subdued and cuffed.

The conviction is a felony of the fourth degree.

At a separate sentencing hearing, a Midland man signed himself out of the STAR Community Justice Center, violating a key community controls rule, and as a result community controls were revoked and he received a 12-month prison term.

Court papers indicate when Travis Owen Cordy, 26, of Midland, took himself out of the STAR residential programming, he said the prison alternative “Just isn’t for me.”

The original conviction was for failing to comply with an order of a police officer, prompting a high-speed police pursuit.

The affidavit in support of the December 2018 charge states the registration of Cordy’s vehicle was fictitious, and furthermore he began to speed.

The vehicle did not stop at the Elm Street/College Street stop sign in Wilmington, accelerating speeds. After the officer activated her overhead lights, the suspect vehicle again failed to stop at a stop sign on Elm Street (aka Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way).

“I initiated my sirens and radioed a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle continued traveling eastbound, passing Alumni Circle and Faculty Place. The vehicle failed to maintain their lanes while traveling left of center and swerving to avoid striking parked vehicles,” wrote the officer.

The affidavit adds the vehicle recklessly traveled onto Davids Drive at speeds to 85 mph, “traveling left of center nearly causing a head-on collision with oncoming traffic.”

Cordy did not stop his vehicle for a red light at Davids Drive/Rombach Avenue, and kept fleeing from officers, traveling through another red light and reaching speeds of 105 mph, according to the police affidavit.

The affidavit does not indicate how or where the vehicle stopped.

Rudduck stated the defendant “was at the STAR program less than one week prior to deciding to reject the opportunity to change his criminal behavioral attitudes. His decision wasted a valuable resource that could have been utilized by a more committed participant.”

When Cordy was placed on community controls back in July, Rudduck stated the offender had lost control of his vehicle and attempted to flee.

“Defendant was clearly under the influence while operating the vehicle in this fashion,” the judge wrote.

The defendant also violated term of bond by testing positive for the use of meth and of amphetamine, states a court paper.

When putting the defendant originally on community controls, Rudduck noted the defendant’s age, and added that he lacks structure in his life.

“By successfully completing the STAR program, defendant can demonstrate he is serious about a commitment to changing his behavior,” wrote Rudduck. Twenty-three days later, community controls were revoked because Cordy did not stay at the STAR facility.

In addition to the prison sentence, his license to drive is suspended for three years.

Credit was granted for 84 days served in custody prior to the defendant being sent to state prison.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Cordy https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_cordy_p.jpg Cordy Holybee Jr. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_holybee_p.jpg Holybee Jr.