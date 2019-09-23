Monday fire strikes Pansy Road house in Clinton County

VERNON TOWNSHIP — Fire destroyed a family’s home Monday morning and the father was expected to be kept at the hospital overnight Monday after receiving burns to his face and back.

The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District & EMS was dispatched about 6:36 a.m. Monday to a single-story wood frame Pansy Road residence of the Darryl McIntosh Family. Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming through the roof as well as a fully engulfed house, said Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District & EMS Chief Bob Wysong.

The family members were outdoors when firefighters arrived, Wysong said. The mother and daughter also were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and were treated and released.

Wysong said damage to the house is total, including the contents and structure.

The daughter is a student at Clinton-Massie High School, and the school district is holding a fundraiser for the family. People may donate money or gift cards during school hours to Stacia Rumbarger in the Annex on the CM campus, or see Nichole Avery in the elementary school facility.

Firefighters kept the fire from damaging a nearby outbuilding and several cars in the driveway, the fire chief said.

The house was about ¼th- to ½-mile off the road, and was hard for heavy equipment to get to, said Wysong.

A smoke alarm alerted the family, reported Wysong.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately determined. Due to the dollar loss and injuries, the fire chief contacted the state fire marshal.

Mutual aid was provided by the Wilmington Fire Department & EMS (an engine, tanker, and squad), Chester Township Fire & EMS (a tanker), Blanchester Marion Township Fire District (an engine and two tankers), and the Martinsville/Clark Township Fire Department (a tanker).

Firefighters remained on scene until about 1 p.m. Monday.

Red Cross was contacted for emergency assistance.

