Grand jury hands down indictments; man charged with trafficking, then contempt

WILMINGTON — An alleged drug trafficker was found in contempt of court three times at a video hearing and given a total of 90 days of incarceration for his behavior.

Joshua C. Williams, 40, of Wilmington, was in front of a magistrate after being indicted on two charges of aggravated trafficking in hydrocodone (F3s) with a specification he allegedly had a 9mm handgun with a fully loaded clip during the trafficking. He also was charged with having a weapon while under disability (F3).

The three citings for contempt reportedly occurred at a pretrial hearing held via video conference, with Williams in the Clinton County Jail on one end and Clinton County Magistrate Helen Rowlands presiding in her courtroom on the other. In a filed paper, Rowlands stated Williams became irritated at her when she would not release him from custody on a signature bond.

“Defendant began cussing and calling the Magistrate names,” wrote Magistrate Rowlands.

The magistrate wrote she gave the defendant a warning about his behavior, but he continued cursing. She then found him in contempt and ordered him to serve 30 days in jail.

Williams allegedly then became more enraged, and exhibited loud, aggressive behavior, wrote the magistrate. She informed him he was in contempt of court a second time and ordered him to serve a total of 60 days.

The defendant reportedly kept up abusive language and aggressive behavior, according to Rowlands, and was ordered to serve 90 days for three instances of contempt.

“The defendant had to be removed from the video area by the officer as his behavior was extremely aggressive and there were two other inmates present,” wrote Rowlands.

On the next business day, Clinton County Public Defender Rob Baker filed a paper with the court, requesting that evaluations of Williams be administered to determine his competency to stand trial, and also to determine his mental state at the time of the alleged trafficking crimes.

A Clinton County Grand Jury also recently indicted the people listed below.

• Tiffany N. Williams, 32, of Wilmington, was indicted on a charge of aggravated trafficking in hydrocodone (F3), with a specification she allegedly used a 2004 Dodge Durango to transport drugs in violation of the Ohio Revised Code.

• Brian D. Reed, 26, of Wilmington, was indicted on a charge of cocaine trafficking (F5), two charges of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine (F4s), three charges of aggravated trafficking in hydrocodone (F3s), one charge of aggravated trafficking in hydrocodone (F4), and a specification he allegedly had a 9mm loaded handgun with a full magazine during an instance of hydrocodone trafficking.

• Ryan C. Lyons, 38, of Wilmington, was indicted on a charge of assault against a police officer (F4). He pled guilty and was sentenced to 12 months prison (credit for 51 days already served in custody). However, this prison term is consecutive to another prison term he received the same date in a separate case where he was found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs (F5). For the drug possession conviction, he received 11 months imprisonment (credit for 114 days already served in custody).

• Melissa L. Brunner, 38, of Hillsboro, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5) allegedly occurring in Clinton County.

• Zachary A. Pence, 39, of Blanchester, was indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3).

• Gregory A. Christy, 54, of Wilmington, was indicted on a charge of breaking-and-entering (F5), a charge of petty theft (M1), and a charge of criminal mischief (M3).

• Joshua D. Harris, 41, of Waynesville, was indicted on two charges of aggravated possession of drugs (F5s) in Clinton County.

• David Michael J. Campbell, 25, of Wilmington, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property (F4).

• Clarence Tucker, 46, of Clarksville, was indicted on a charge of breaking-and-entering (F5).

• Tessa A. Holsinger, 21, of Hillsboro, was indicted on a charge of failing to appear in court (F4) in Clinton County.

Tiffany Williams https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_t_williams.jpg Tiffany Williams Brian Reed https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_reed.jpg Brian Reed Joshua Williams https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_J_williams.jpg Joshua Williams https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_gavel-pic-1.jpg