A trip to the zoo

Sophia’s research animal is the hippo.

Olivia’s research animal is the gibbon.

Janey’s research animal is the otter.

Aaron’s research animal is the polar bear.

Luke’s research animal is the Andean bear.

Lucy’s research animal is the kangaroo.

The first-grade classes at Wilmington Christian Academy held a “Zoo Night” event this week, divided into two activities. To start, each child showcased their research animal and their hand-made habitat as zoo keepers. Later, the zoo was closed and a carnival opened. For the carnival, each student made an educational game for people to play for a donation. All money raised will go to the Clinton County Humane Society, said a spokesperson. In the photo foreground are teacher Terri Streber and student Korynn, whose research animal is the flamingo. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.