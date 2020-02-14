Sabina police chief honors Sgt. Grehl: ‘Brother watches brother’

SABINA — A Sabina policeman has been lauded by his chief, the mayor and the sheriff for providing much appreciated backup on a call from a shooting that occurred on the opposite corner of the county.

At the Thursday night village council meeting, Sabina Police Sgt. John Grehl was presented a certificate of appreciation authorized by Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr. for backing up at the shooting a little north of Midland very early on New Year’s Day.

“Sgt. Grehl took it upon himself to help a deputy who was responding to the shooting,” said Sabina Mayor Jim Mongold during his mayor’s report.

In presenting Grehl the sheriff’s certificate, Sabina Police Chief Keynon Young said a letter also had been sent by the deputy sheriff whom Grehl backed up in the shooting response.

“He was greatly appreciative there was someone available,” relayed Young. Law enforcement was occupied by an issue that emerged just prior in Wilmington, the chief said.

Grehl was still in Sabina when the 1:20 a.m. Jan. 1 shooting was reported, and he responded because he knew the deputy didn’t have somebody for backup down there, added Young.

“Even though it’s a long distance, brother watches brother,” Young remarked.

In the incident, a Midland-area man allegedly shot his father, who has survived.

In legislative business Thursday, village council passed an $830,674 General Fund budget for fiscal year 2020. Running a 24/7 police department is a big part of a small town General Fund budget: The Sabina Police Department’s budget for FY 2020 amounts to $413,100.

Mongold said he is in search of a grant-writing team to apply for grants for the village. There currently is one volunteer, he said, but a team would be better, and on large grant applications would speed up the process. Interested persons are asked to contact the mayor.

Sabina Village Administrator Rob Dean said he is hopeful an area construction company will donate the labor to build a shelterhouse at the community swimming pool.

In addition to the planned paving of Rolfe Drive and Hunt Drive this year, Dean said Hulse Street and North College Street — or at least portions of them — are possibilities for this year, too. Both, he pointed out, are used a lot by motorists.

Chief Young said two suspects have been charged in connection with a Lewis Avenue assault. Police are looking for a third suspect, he added.

Newly appointed Sabina Law Director Laura Gibson said she will arrive at the next council meeting Feb. 27 an hour early at 6 p.m. in order to make herself available for questions from anyone in the community. Council meets in council chambers at the Sabina Municipal Building downtown.

Council OK’d a measure for the village to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to replace a culvert on State Route 729 (South Howard Street) in 2022. Fiscal Officer Nancy L. Cornell said the Village is responsible for paying half the cost of replacement. She thinks the Village’s share will be $75,000, and Village officials are planning ahead for that.

The mayor reported he met with a staffer from Ohio’s Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP) to get an update on the wastewater treatment plant asset management program. Among other things, the village needs to reduce groundwater entry into the sanitary sewer system, Mongold said.

As part of the solution, the mayor told council he believes a full-time employee needs to be added to the village’s work crew, which already is down one person for an undetermined time. Council approved the request to add an employee. The new hire will be paid out of the Sewer Fund, not the village’s General Fund.

Ohio RCAP provides consulting services to help rural communities (fewer than 10,000 in population) address their drinking water and wastewater treatment needs, according to its website.

Sabina Police Sgt. John Grehl, left, is recognized and congratulated for his action in response to a shooting call from another jurisdiction. At right is Sabina Chief of Police Keynon Young.

Sgt. sees to it there’s a backup