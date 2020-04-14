37 city streets to get rehab

Work crews were milling Piedmont Street in Wilmington on Tuesday morning, preparing for the repaving of the residential street. A close look of the photo at the street under and near the truck may reveal the cracks in the street. The city’s street improvement program this spring focuses on the southwest and southeast parts of town.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal