Wilmington man to be examined for competency to stand trial

WILMINGTON — A defense attorney’s requests that her client be assessed for competency and sanity were granted in the case of a Wilmington man indicted with second-degree felonious assault.

Matthew E. Lane, 33, of Wilmington, is alleged to have caused serious physical harm to the victim on March 15 in Clinton County.

At his initial court appearance by video, bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety plus a $5,000 recognizance bond. At a May 1 pretrial hearing, the magistrate was advised Lane was in the Summit Behavioral Healthcare facility in Cincinnati.

On May 5, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck ordered Lane to attend future appointments to evaluate his competency to stand trial as well as to evaluate his mental state at the time of the alleged crime. The examinations will be conducted by staff with the Forensic Evaluation Service Center in Butler County.

The grand jury has also indicted Jason J. Borton, 48, of Sabina, on one count illegal conveyance, one count aggravated possession of drugs, and one count possessing a fentanyl-related compound.

Borton is accused of attempting in December 2019 to take (convey) methamphetamine onto the grounds of the Clinton County Jail. The charge is a felony offense of the third degree (sometimes abbreviated as an F3).

As noted, the defendant also is charged with possessing meth on the same date, an F5 offense, and with possessing a fentanyl-related compound on the same date, an F5 offense.

Borton has plead not guilty to the three charges; the first pretrial court hearing is scheduled for May 29.

Two other people recently indicted by a Clinton County grand jury are: William T. West, 34, of Blanchester, who is charged with possessing heroin (an F3); and Andrew S. Burson, 39, of Hillsboro, who is charged with aggravated possession of drugs (an F3).

Borton https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_borton_p.jpg Borton Lane https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_lane_p.jpg Lane