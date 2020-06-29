Posted on by

A rainy rally to remember in Wilmington


A hard rain did not dampen the enthusiasm for the cause at the “United for Equality” rally in Wilmington.

After the rally, there was an opportunity to connect.


Local clinical psychologist Dr. Bill Kennedy was a featured speaker.


Keegan Carpenter shares his experiences with the rally participants.


Anthony Cherryholmes speaks at the rally.


George Byrd of Wilmington was one of the event organizers.


