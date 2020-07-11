Antique and garden tractor pulls help lift off the fair

Participating in the graden tractor pull appeals to some of the younger generation.

While we don’t know for sure, it would appear that 14-year-old Elizabeth Summe is receiving some advice on the art and science of antique tractor pulling. Held in front of the grandstand, the antique tractor pull and the garden tractor pull are two of the first events Saturday morning at the Clinton County Fair.

The antique tractor pull is a familiar event at the annual county agricultural fair.