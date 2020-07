This year’s Clinton County Fair honorees are Paul and Susy Turpin. Paul is the groundskeeper of the fairgrounds, and he and his wife live on-site. Congratulations to Paul and Susy!

This year’s Clinton County Fair honorees are Paul and Susy Turpin. Paul is the groundskeeper of the fairgrounds, and he and his wife live on-site. Congratulations to Paul and Susy! https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_honorees_p-1.jpg This year’s Clinton County Fair honorees are Paul and Susy Turpin. Paul is the groundskeeper of the fairgrounds, and he and his wife live on-site. Congratulations to Paul and Susy! Gary Huffenberger | News Journal