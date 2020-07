From left are Madison Brausch who earned first place in senior scrapbooking, and Carolyn Koch who earned first in junior scrapbooking at the Clinton County Fair.

From left are Madison Brausch who earned first place in senior scrapbooking, and Carolyn Koch who earned first in junior scrapbooking at the Clinton County Fair. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_scrapbooking_q.jpg From left are Madison Brausch who earned first place in senior scrapbooking, and Carolyn Koch who earned first in junior scrapbooking at the Clinton County Fair. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal