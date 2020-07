Grand Champion Market Hog collects $3,730

The 2020 Grand Champion Market Hog exhibited by Wade Smith (the boy in the center foreground holding the larger banner) of the New Vienna area raised a $3,730 premium. The buyers are AG & EX Construction, AIA Designer Set and Mike and Annette Houck, ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Accurate Soils, Agrigold Hybrids, American Equipment Service, Andy Kenney Excavating, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Caesar Creek Animal Clinic – Dr. Matt Carey, Caribou Sanitation, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, ClintHigh Club Pigs, DeBold Builders, Earl Schneder Equine Dentistry, Fedcrop Insurance, Fox Towing & Truck Service, Groves Tire & Service, Healthsource of Ohio, Ag-Pro, Susanne Kenney, Kwest Communications, Longs Pharmacy, Lowe’s, Mayer Farm Equipment, McCarty Gardens, McDonald & Sons Elevator, Steve and Roseanne McKay, Merchants National Bank, Perry and Michele Milner Family, Parks Livestock, Peoples Bank, Janielle Runyon, Sams Meats, Schneder Farms, Sherwood Auto and Camper Sales, Kasey Smith – Auctioneer – Wendt Group, Brady and Donna Snyder, Southern Hills Community Bank, Sunrise Cooperative, Ron Trusty Insurance, Vaughan Livestock, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Brad and Angela Woodruff, Greater Tomorrow Health, Kevin, Cathy and Kodey Smith, Auctioneer Harley Jackson, Cameron Vaughan Farms LLC, and Natalie Brunk.

