Downtown makeover

BLANCHESTER — The downtown Blanchester makeover continues. One of the last images of the former Save-A-Lot building on Broadway Street. The building was scheduled to be knocked down Monday with a new United Dairy Farmers slated to go in to that location. Across the street, the entire block was recently razed following a fire earlier this year.

Mark Huber | News Journal