City parks meeting set

A Wilmington Parks Board special meeting is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 via Zoom at https://bit.ly/34fs6zV with Meeting ID 981 1115 8750 and Passcode is Parks&Rec.

Worthington Road closure set

UNION TOWNSHIP — Worthington Road is scheduled to be closed from Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Aug. 28 for culvert replacement.