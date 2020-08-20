Wilmington virtual gallery opening on Friday, Aug. 21

A virtual gallery show is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 with oil paintings and a wood sculpture by Wilmington artist Elena Raye Clair. The show is called “Nature”. In the 3-foot-by three-foot painting Clair is holding, the bubbles represent the sunrise and sunset. Notice the foreboding sky. Part of what she wants her paintings in the show to say is: “While the storm is happening, we creatures can just hunker down and band together.” Clair said she is experimenting with driftwood and partly burnt wood, and she’s been practicing making her own charcoal. Figure drawings by artists often are in charcoal. Viewers can follow the Instagram live feed on Thorngren Studio Arts page and Facebook with the same name. In-person attendance for the show opening at Thorngren Studio Arts in downtown Wilmington is limited to six guests at a time, masks required.

