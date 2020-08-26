Adam Green earns state award

On Wednesday, Clinton County commissioners commended and congratulated Adam Green for receiving the 2020 George W. Farmer Line Officer of the Year Award. Green is a senior probation officer for the Clinton County Juvenile Court. The commissioners’ proclamation states Green “has performed his assigned duties in an outstanding manner and made significant contributions to the local community.” The George W. Farmer Line Officer of the Year Award is a practitioner award for field officers actively involved in supervision, and the recipient is chosen by the Ohio Chief Probation Officers Association. The state association is a non-profit organization that works to maximize the impact of probation through training, networking and advocacy.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal