Clinton County Ag Tire Recycling brings in 20 tons

Large tires were a common sight at Saturday’s Ag Tire Recycling event held on the grounds of the Clinton County Engineer’s Office facilities on Fife Avenue, Wilmington. In the background is road salt kept in a salt shed.

An estimated 20 tons of agricultural tires were dropped off at the Ag Tire Recycling event Saturday morning at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office facilities. Twenty-nine Clinton County residents, plus Clark and Jefferson Townships, participated, said Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District Administrator Jason Sneed. The activity is funded through an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency grant.