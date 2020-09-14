Clinton County Assistant Prosecutor Andrew McCoy was named by the Clinton County commissioners on Monday as interim county prosecutor in the wake of the death of County Prosecuting Attorney Richard W. Moyer over the weekend. Because of the nature of the office, the position needs to be filled quickly. Later this week, the Clinton County Republican Party Central Committee is expected to make an appointment to fill the vacancy left by the death of Moyer, who was a Republican. In the photo, McCoy, facing camera, is being sworn in Monday morning as the interim county prosecutor by Clinton County Juvenile and Probate Judge Chad Carey.

