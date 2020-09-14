Seven indicted in Clinton County with possessing fentanyl-related compound

WILMINGTON — A Clinton County grand jury indicted seven people for possessing a fentanyl-related compound in Clinton County.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine, but is 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).

Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are now the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States, the National Institute on Drug Abuse states.

In its prescription form it is prescribed for pain, but fentanyl is also made illegally and distributed as a street drug, states NIDA.

Illegal fentanyl is sold in the following forms: as a powder, dropped on blotter paper like small candies, in eye droppers or nasal sprays, or made into pills that look like real prescription opioids.

Illegal fentanyl is being mixed with other drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and MDMA. This is especially dangerous because people are often unaware that fentanyl has been added, said NIDA.

Fentanyl works by binding to the body’s opioid receptors, which are found in areas of the brain that control pain and emotions. Its effects include extreme happiness, drowsiness, nausea, confusion, constipation, sedation, tolerance, addiction, respiratory depression and arrest, unconsciousness, coma, and death.

Below are the seven individuals indicted with allegedly possessing a fentanyl-related compound in Clinton County:

• Bobby G. Hill III, 31 of Midland, was indicted on one count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound.

• Clayton E. Taylor, 38 of the Pleasant Plain area, was indicted on one count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• William T. West, 35 of Blanchester, was indicted on one count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound.

• Michael J. Zugg, 38 of Wilmington, was indicted on one count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

• Stanley Michael Minzler, 40 of the Blanchester area, was indicted on one count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound.

• Joshua L. Lloyd, 31 of Vandalia, was indicted on one count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound.

• Clayton Allen Stewart, 29 of Dayton, was indicted on one count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound.

The same grand jury indicted a Lebanon, Ohio man on three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Court papers allege there were two victims of Christopher B. Henthorn, 20, of the Lebanon area, and that both alleged victims were under the age of 13.

According to the indictment paperwork, some of the alleged activity may date back to April 2014 with one of the reported victims, and back to January 2015 with the other reported victim.

Also indicted is John R. Pike, 39, of the Cincinnati area, on one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, and one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

