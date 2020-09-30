Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame member Paul Butler honored by Clinton County

In an official proclamation on Wednesday, the Board of Clinton County Commissioners recognized Paul Butler as a recent inductee with the 2020 Class of inductees into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. The proclamation expresses the commissioners’ gratitude “for Paul’s dedication and commitment in military service as well as his exceptional post military advocacy and volunteerism for the veteran community.” During the presentation, Major General Robert E. Grim of the Sons of Veterans Reserve took the opportunity to honor Butler as well.

