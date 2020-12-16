Wilmington church’s annual tradition of a live nativity returns

The Wilmington Church of Christ, on the 900 block of West Locust Street, is again having a live nativity scene on its front lawn. The stable and manikin figures were set up Tuesday, and a live donkey and sheep are expected any day to become part of the Bethlehem depiction, too. A church driveway goes right by the scene, so the annual tradition may be especially suited this year to a slow drive-by look, or to up-close visits by individual households.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_nativity_2.jpg The Wilmington Church of Christ, on the 900 block of West Locust Street, is again having a live nativity scene on its front lawn. The stable and manikin figures were set up Tuesday, and a live donkey and sheep are expected any day to become part of the Bethlehem depiction, too. A church driveway goes right by the scene, so the annual tradition may be especially suited this year to a slow drive-by look, or to up-close visits by individual households. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal