After loading up a vehicle at the annual Christmas food giveaway held Thursday morning by the Wilmington Church of God on Gordon Drive off Nelson Avenue, you could hear a volunteer worker say, “Good to go. Merry Christmas,” and it was on to the next in a long line of vehicles. Items included a ham, corn, green beans, mac and cheese, onions, dinner rolls, apples, potatoes (including sweet potatoes if you like them) and dessert. Organizers expected to distribute 1,000 hams altogether. The church also has an annual Thanksgiving food distribution event.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal