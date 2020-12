As part of the ongoing Clean Up Clinton County initiative, a house at 354 Columbus Street in Wilmington was demolished Friday. The abandoned house was owned by the local Land Bank, said Clinton County Assistant Prosecutor Justin Dickman.

As part of the ongoing Clean Up Clinton County initiative, a house at 354 Columbus Street in Wilmington was demolished Friday. The abandoned house was owned by the local Land Bank, said Clinton County Assistant Prosecutor Justin Dickman. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_columbus_street.jpg As part of the ongoing Clean Up Clinton County initiative, a house at 354 Columbus Street in Wilmington was demolished Friday. The abandoned house was owned by the local Land Bank, said Clinton County Assistant Prosecutor Justin Dickman. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal