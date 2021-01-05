Veterans Affairs plans to have COVID vaccines at clinics, including in Wilmington

Roger Barber of Sabina, a U.S. military veteran, reported to the News Journal that he received a COVID-19 vaccine shot Monday at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center.

He said one reason in this early phase he was able to obtain a shot is because he’s in the age range of 75 or older. He also said he would like to see other local veterans take advantage of the Veterans Affairs’ COVID vaccination program.

Chillicothe VA Medical Center Public Affairs Officer Stacia Ruby on Tuesday said they currently are doing vaccinations in Chillicothe, but they are working on a plan to have them administered at their clinics, including the one in Wilmington.

The VA presently has a limited supply of vaccines, and so in the near-term will be providing vaccines to veterans receiving VA health care who are most at risk.

For veterans not currently enrolled in VA health care, they can become eligible for the vaccine by enrolling for VA health care at the Wilmington VA Outreach Clinic, 448 West Main Street (bring your DD214 discharge paper). A veteran can also enroll online. They are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register (or call 740-772-7170 with questions).

To express an interest in getting a COVID-19 vaccine through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, please call 740-773-1141, Extension 5575. If you meet the criteria (in the current phase you need to be at least 75), you can check on getting an appointment.

Chillicothe VA Medical Center Director Dr. Kathy Berger said, “As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans who want to be vaccinated.”

As vaccines become available for more groups of veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations.

The Wilmington VA Outreach Clinic is managed and sponsored by the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe, located at 17273 State Route 104, Chillicothe.

