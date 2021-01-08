Fire strikes house Thursday

Nobody was home when fire out broke Thursday afternoon at a residence on U.S. 68 south of Wilmington. A passing motorist reported the fire to emergency personnel. The living room and attic received fire damage, while there was smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the house. Wilmington Fire Department Lt. Rick Birt said once firefighters arrived, they performed “a rapid extinguishment.” The specific cause had not been determined as of early Friday, but it is listed as accidental. A dog died in the incident. Providing mutual aid to the Wilmington Fire Department & EMS were the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District & EMS as well as the Martinsville/Clark Twp. Fire Department.

