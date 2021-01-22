Clinton County man indicted on three counts of breaking and entering

WILMINGTON — A grand jury has indicted a man on charges of theft out of two barns and a shed, all in the Blanchester area.

Joshua W. Dennis, 33 of Clarksville, faces three counts of breaking and entering as well as three counts of theft — with one of those thefts allegedly having as a victim a member of a protected class, namely an elderly person.

The three incidents reportedly occurred in late March 2020. In one instance, the value of the stolen property is set at more than $7,500.

Among the things taken are floor jacks, a torch set, a mower, a four-wheeler, a garden trailer, a nail gun, a miter saw, two antique mantle clocks, ratchets, a riding lawnmower, and miscellaneous tools and other items.

The theft from an elderly person charge — in which the loss is placed at over $7,500 — is a felony of the third degree (F3). The other two theft charges are misdemeanors of the first degree (M1s).

All three B&E charges against Dennis are fifth-degree felony offenses (F5s).

Norman D. St. John, 56 of the Blanchester area, is indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in meth (F1) and aggravated possession of meth (F2).

According to the indictment papers, he allegedly committed the trafficking in the vicinity of a juvenile.

The time frame for the alleged activity is early August 2020.

Kristina H. Snider, 43 of Wilmington, is indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

The trafficking charge stems from late June in Clinton County when she allegedly trafficked in meth (F2). The other charges relate to possessing meth (F2), and possessing methylphenidate (F5).

Methylphenidate is a prescription medication that is used to control symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It’s also used to treat narcolepsy, which is a sleep disorder, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted this month by a local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• James A. Ponder Jr., 38 of Blanchester, is indicted on a count of domestic violence (F4).

• Logan Hezekiah Hensley, 23 with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on a count of motor vehicle theft (F4), a count of breaking and entering (F5), and a count of theft (F5).

• John M. Harris II, 45 of Wilmington, is indicted on a count of breaking and entering (F5), and a count of theft (M1).

• Franklin James McIntosh Sr., 32 of the Oregonia area, is indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F3), and tampering with evidence (F3).

• Devan Joseph Macke, 26 with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on a count of possessing a fentanyl-related compound.

• Aubrey J. Gunther, 26 of Wilmington, is indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• James A. Maloney Jr., 35 of the Blanchester area, is indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

