Breaking news: Multiple vehicle crash on U.S. 68 in Clinton County

An accident involving at least four vehicles occurred Thursday afternoon at the Gurneyville/Antram Roads intersection with U.S. 68 north of Wilmington. It is known that one person was CareFlighted from the scene. Further details were not immediately available.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

