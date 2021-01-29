More details on multi-vehicle crash on US 68 in Clinton County

UNION TWP. — The driver who allegedly caused a four-vehicle crash in Clinton County Thursday afternoon was transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, but the other motorists apparently avoided serious injury.

Lt. Stan Jordan of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post told the News Journal that just before 3 p.m. a dual pickup truck was stopped on northbound U.S. 68 waiting to turn left onto Gurneyville Road with two vehicles stopped behind it.

“A small SUV-type vehicle ran into the back vehicle at full speed” — possibly because the driver was distracted, said Jordan, — for a reason not currently known.

The vehicle that was struck then “went up and sideways to the left”, where it was struck by a southbound semi-truck, which went off the road and struck a utility pole, snapping it in half.

Jordan said the driver who caused the accident was not wearing a seat belt, and he faces possible citations including for assured clear distance and no seat belt. The accident remains under investigation, although Jordan added that drugs or alcohol are not suspected factors.

Names, and condition of the hospitalized driver, were not immediately available.