Clinton County Grand Jury hands down multiple felony indictments

WILMINGTON — A Clinton County Grand Jury has indicted a man on charges of aggravated robbery, escape, robbery and grand theft.

Daymon L. Haislip, 33 of Wilmington, is alleged to have committed robbery and grand theft (with two separate victims) on January 7, and then is alleged to have committed aggravated robbery and escape on January 9.

The aggravated robbery charge is a felony of the first degree (F1), and stems from an incident where, according to the indictment paperwork, Haislip either took or tried to take “a deadly weapon” from a law enforcement officer.

The escape charge (an F5) in the filed indictment alleges on that same day the defendant, knowing he was being detained, got away or tried to get away.

The alleged robbery offense (F2) that reportedly occurred Jan. 7 is stated in the bill of indictment to have included, along with an attempted or accomplished theft, an act where the defendant “did inflict, attempt to inflict, or threaten to inflict physical harm” on the victim.

And the grand theft charge (F4) claims Haislip stole a 2007 Jeep.

Meanwhile, Dylan C. Ross, 25 of Wilmington, is indicted on one count of felonious assault (F2). According to the indictment wording, Ross on December 11 allegedly caused serious physical harm to the victim.

Dontae Rashawn Washington, 31 of Dayton, is indicted on two charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs (both F3s), a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F4), and a charge of aggravated possession of meth (F5).

One of the aggravated trafficking charges allegedly involves a Dec. 15 act in the vicinity of a school and with the drug being fentanyl. The other aggravated trafficking charge allegedly involves a Dec. 15 act in the vicinity of a school and with the drug being methamphetamine.

Ethan J. Lakes, 21 of Blanchester, is indicted on one charge of gross sexual imposition (F3), and one charge of importuning (F3).

The importuning charge alleges that when the defendant was 15 years old, he solicited a 7-year-old child to engage in sexual activity with him. The gross sexual imposition charge alleges the defendant had sexual contact with the child. The time period listed in the indictment paperwork is the same for both charges, May 1, 2014 to Sept. 1, 2014.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted recently by a local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Maxwell D. Sill, 30 of the Blanchester area, is indicted on a charge of robbery (F3), and on a charge of petty theft, which is a misdemeanor of the first degree (M1). The robbery charge alleges Sill used or threatened the immediate use of force against a victim. The petty theft charge alleges the defendant stole a cell phone, cash, and car keys from that same person.

• Neil A. Hurt, 37 of the Lynchburg area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated burglary (F1), a charge of burglary (F2), a charge of having a weapon while under disability (F3), and a charge of aggravated menacing (M1).

• Charles E. McCrobie, 38 of Martinsville, is indicted on a charge of domestic violence (F3).

• Christopher R. Sanfrey, 30 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of domestic violence (F4).

• Michael R. Stewart, 28 with an address listed as at large, is indicted on a charge of burglary (F1), and on two charges of violating a protection order or a consent agreement (both M1s).

• Anthony F. Camp, 58 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of grand theft (F3).

• Stanley G. Irwin, 44 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of grand theft (F3).

• Joshua W. Dennis, 33 of Clarksville, is indicted on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4), and a charge of theft (F5).

• Dusty A. Taylor, 27 of Clarksville, is indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property, and on a charge of theft (both F5s).

• Jason J. Borton, 49 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F4), and on a charge of possessing a drug abuse instrument (M2).

• Bonnie L. Harrison, 30 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F4), and on a charge of possessing a drug abuse instrument (M2).

• Kevin M. Brock, 25 of the Loveland area, is indicted on two charges of aggravated possession of drugs (an F2 and an F5).

• Gabriel A. Adams, 36 of the Port William area, is indicted on two charges of aggravated possession of drugs (an F3 and an F5).

• Vincent E. Lasher, 35 of the Midland area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Jacelyn R. Mercer, 23 of the Goshen area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• David A. Lytle, 29 of the Sabina area, is indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

