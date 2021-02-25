Jason Walt to resign as Clinton County treasurer May 1; will devote future to CPA practice

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Treasurer Jason F. Walt has announced he will resign his position on May 1.

In Thursday’s official resignation letter, Walt said the reason for resigning is simple.

“I no longer have the proper amount of time to devote to the office. My CPA practice has grown to a point where that needs to be my sole work focus moving forward,” wrote Walt.

He stated in the letter that it’s been an honor to serve Clinton County and its residents for the past seven-plus years, “and I can’t begin to express the gratitude I have toward the voters who elected me to three terms.”

In brief, county treasurers serve as the county banker, county investment manager, tax collector and safekeeper of all taxes. Among the boards they serve on is a county’s Budget Commission.

The Clinton County Republican Party’s Central Committee will appoint someone as county treasurer to fill the May 2 vacancy.

“Knowing that my staff will be able to help the next treasurer get acclimated to the office gives me peace of mind making this difficult decision,” said Walt.

He described his tenure as county treasurer “an amazing experience,” adding he enjoyed working with the people he interacted with on the job at the courthouse.

“With the help of my devoted and professional staff I have made many improvements to the office during my tenure that I am very proud of,” he said in the letter.

Walt has been a certified public accountant (CPA) with the Wilmington firm of Wagenseller, Foley, Hollingsworth & Co. for over 30 years. He grew up in Wilmington, and holds a degree in accounting from Wilmington College.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Walt https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_Walt_official_foto-1.jpg Walt