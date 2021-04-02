Kratzer’s Hometown Pharmacy in Wilmington celebrates 20th anniversary

Kratzer’s Hometown Pharmacy, located on the 1oo block of West Locust Street in Wilmington, observed its 20th anniversary April 1 with cake and punch and a prize drawing in which 20 people each won $100. Kratzer’s staff gathered around the cake for a milestone photo. In the front from left are pharmacy tech Taylor Jaehnig, pharmacy tech manager Angela McKee, and graduating pharmacist (from the University of Cincinnati) Sydney Sodini; and in back from left are pharmacy tech Katrina Butcher, pharmacy tech Nina Hairfield, owner-operator Mark Kratzer, and accountant/bookkeeper Kathy Lawson. Winning $100 are Sondra Fredrick, Cynthia Griffith, Deb Simmons, Laurence Pickard, Arvil Hines, Bobette Ebbing, Crystal Hawn, Michael Scott, Miranda Powell, Kim Neel, Charles Williams, Charlotte Fahrer, Norma Barnes, Mandy Craft, Don Brown, Kerline R. Resor, Sandra Trenary, Julie Witt, Elizabeth Hatch, and Barb Bart.

Kratzer’s Hometown Pharmacy, located on the 1oo block of West Locust Street in Wilmington, observed its 20th anniversary April 1 with cake and punch and a prize drawing in which 20 people each won $100. Kratzer’s staff gathered around the cake for a milestone photo. In the front from left are pharmacy tech Taylor Jaehnig, pharmacy tech manager Angela McKee, and graduating pharmacist (from the University of Cincinnati) Sydney Sodini; and in back from left are pharmacy tech Katrina Butcher, pharmacy tech Nina Hairfield, owner-operator Mark Kratzer, and accountant/bookkeeper Kathy Lawson. Winning $100 are Sondra Fredrick, Cynthia Griffith, Deb Simmons, Laurence Pickard, Arvil Hines, Bobette Ebbing, Crystal Hawn, Michael Scott, Miranda Powell, Kim Neel, Charles Williams, Charlotte Fahrer, Norma Barnes, Mandy Craft, Don Brown, Kerline R. Resor, Sandra Trenary, Julie Witt, Elizabeth Hatch, and Barb Bart. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_kratzer.jpg Kratzer’s Hometown Pharmacy, located on the 1oo block of West Locust Street in Wilmington, observed its 20th anniversary April 1 with cake and punch and a prize drawing in which 20 people each won $100. Kratzer’s staff gathered around the cake for a milestone photo. In the front from left are pharmacy tech Taylor Jaehnig, pharmacy tech manager Angela McKee, and graduating pharmacist (from the University of Cincinnati) Sydney Sodini; and in back from left are pharmacy tech Katrina Butcher, pharmacy tech Nina Hairfield, owner-operator Mark Kratzer, and accountant/bookkeeper Kathy Lawson. Winning $100 are Sondra Fredrick, Cynthia Griffith, Deb Simmons, Laurence Pickard, Arvil Hines, Bobette Ebbing, Crystal Hawn, Michael Scott, Miranda Powell, Kim Neel, Charles Williams, Charlotte Fahrer, Norma Barnes, Mandy Craft, Don Brown, Kerline R. Resor, Sandra Trenary, Julie Witt, Elizabeth Hatch, and Barb Bart. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal